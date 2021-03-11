Editor: Isn’t it interesting that now that Trump is gone, the Democrats are turning on each other? Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the Emmy-winning hero of the covid 19 pandemic, is now being slandered and charged with everything from sexual harrassment to out right murder. The hypocrisy spewed by these self-righteous liberals is enough to make a person puke. Never in the history of this country has a party been so corrupted, held in power by fraud and compromised on so many levels. Karma is a terrible thing.
Michael Pacer
Kingman
