Editor: My father used to tell me that whenever the media is pushing stories too hard, look for the story they are trying to distract you from. That the press might even be sandbagging stories to be released in time to divert the attention of the American people from the important stories to focus on stories with much controversy but of little consequence. So ... I give you Governor Andrew Cuomo and the “D” strain of covid-19 — purposely manufactured and timed to distract us from the crime of the century, the Democrat Global Socialist coup to steal the Presidency from Donald Trump and control of the Congress from the American people.
All of this with the help of accomplices in the news media who refused to tell the American people their country was being stolen!It will be interesting to see how the story ends. Will the American people surrender their Constitutional rights to life liberty and property or will they stand up and demand that every traitor in government, every traitor in the media and every politician that cheated to get elected and supported the “coup” be punished to the full extent of the law.
Michael Pacer
Kingman
