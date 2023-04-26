Editor: After seeing what happened to Anheuser-Busch with the woke Bud Light fiasco just how stupid can Fox News be by removing Tucker and Bongino too!
All of these “Woke” corporations need to understand that if they go woke, they go broke. I will probably never drink another Anheuser-Busch product and in the same sense I will stop watching Fox News.
