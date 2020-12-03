Editor: We get up every morning, we go to work, we pay our taxes and every four years we vote for president but now that isn’t enough.
Voter fraud on a scale unheard of in modern times has cast doubt on every political race in the country. At a time when the average voter participation in any election is about 69% we are seeing 108%, 106% and worse of votes cast above the number of registered voters.
That means that there are at least 50% more votes being counted than there are registered voters which would explain how Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly were elected in conservative Arizona.
In Wisconsin, the day after the election, 143 thousand votes were added to Joe Biden’s count at 3:45 in the morning without one vote for Trump putting the state solidly in Biden’s camp.
Did they think we wouldn’t notice?
Sydney Powell may win this election for President Trump by simply using evidence from military intelligence that showed voter fraud by Iran and Red China in Georgia and Michigan. These are typical Communist tactics when they are trying to take over a country without firing a shot.
This will not stand. All of those people, including members of the mainstream media, who have committed sedition or censorship of opposition, those that have committed voter fraud, ballot stuffing, hacked Dominion voting machines, illegals voting in our elections, students voting from out of state, all mail-in ballots, ballot harvesting and the voting dead will all pay a price for this treachery starting with losing their voting rights and ending with heavy fines and prison time.
These crimes are as serious as any overt military invasion or political assassination and must be prosecuted. Otherwise, there will be civil war.
Michael Pacer
Kingman
