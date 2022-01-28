Editor: I think it is time to end this Democrat False Flag “Jan. 6th Insurrection” fantasy and release all of the political prisoners they have kept in solitary confinement for the last year! The case is crumbling daily.
Under questioning, the head of Capitol security admitted that no one has even been charged with “insurrection.” Most of the people arrested seem to have just been swept up for just being in the area. After last summer’s George Floyd riots with billions in property damage and dozens of lives lost with very few arrests and no convictions in this “Mostly peaceful protest”, “Jan. 6” is hardly comparable to Pearl Harbor or Sept. 11. After 4 years of the “Russia Collusion” lies and now the Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping lie, It is beginning to look like the FBI can no longer be trusted to carry out “Law Enforcement” against criminals, spies or terrorists and if that is true, maybe it is time to cut back funding. While I am sure that lower-level agents have the highest integrity in their jobs, the senior FBI leadership has been politically compromised beyond our ability to trust them. It is time to clean house in all of the alphabet agencies of the Federal Government before they clean house on our Constitutional Rights
Michael Pacer
Kingman
