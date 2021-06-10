Editor: So now the truth comes to the surface. Dr. Fauci was a fraud and by all reports, a traitor. The covid-19 virus was manufactured at the Wuhan Bio-research lab and Fauci helped pay for it with taxpayer’s money. What is so astounding in this globalist plot is the depth of the treason and the wide spread accomplices involved.
I have no idea how this will end but it can’t end well. If left in power the Biden crime syndicate will destroy the country. If things are made right and Trump regains the presidency, the rioters will burn all of the major Democrat controlled cities. Civil War is inevitable no matter what the outcome and our enemies are becoming impatient and more bold by the day. Perhaps it is time for prayer and a little divine intervention.
Michael Pacer
Kingman
“The problem with political jokes is they occasionally get elected?” author unknown [thumbdown][whistling] Deaton
A few lessons I hope we all take away from this pandemic:
1) Workers keep America going, not billionaires
2) Health care must be a human right
3) Conspiracy theories can be deadly
4) Wages are too low to get by on
5) Remote work is now baked into the economy
6) It's past time for a wealth tax
7) Government is vital
Oh my gosh! Michael I had no idea that you are a world-renown physician, scientist and immunologist who has worked for over 50 fifty serving the American public. No offense, Mikey, but I will trust Dr Fauci and science long before I take the word of some loser who calls the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases a loser. You need to stopping watching FOX and NewsMax.
As to this comment of your, “...and Trump regains the presidency, the rioters will burn all of the major Democrat controlled cities.” So good see THN actually posts such crap.
Seriously, Mikey, you need help – desperately!
THIS IS WHAT I REALLY WROTE:
So now the truth comes to the surface. Dr. Fauci was a fraud and by all reports, a traitor. As things stand right now, it looks like the COVID 19 was nothing more than a Red Chinese diversion to focus the attention of the American people from a stolen election to a counterfeit pandemic that was no more deadly than the yearly flu. The COVID 19 virus was manufactured at the Wohan Bio-research lab and Fauci helped pay for it with taxpayer's money. What is so astounding in this Globalist/Deep State Plot is the depth of the treason and the wide spread accomplices involved. From the doctors and news anchors that criticized President Trump for pushing Hydroxychloroquine to vote counters even at the lowest level to cheat the American people of a President that actually cared about our safety and well being for a senile old man, bought and sold by the Red Chinese Communists. I have no idea how this will end but it can't end well. If left in power, the Biden Crime Syndicate will destroy the country. If things are made right and Trump regains the Presidency, the Soros paid rioters will burn all of the major Democrat controlled cities. Civil War is inevitable no matter what the outcome and our enemies are becoming impatient and more bold by the day. Our choices are Civil War, World War or Nuclear War ! Surrender is probably part of the Deep State Plot but the military will NEVER let that happen! Perhaps it is time for prayer and hope for a little Divine Intervention.
Crap??? It's already happening.
He is as much an expert as you are, and equally biased in his own beliefs. Since when did you and the Libs begin to trust science?
Too old - Here's some definitions for you.
lib·er·al
1. willing to respect or accept behavior or opinions different from one's own; open to new ideas.
2. relating to or denoting a political and social philosophy that promotes individual rights, civil liberties, democracy, and free enterprise.
1. a supporter of policies that are socially progressive and promote social welfare.
2. a supporter of a political and social philosophy that promotes individual rights, civil liberties, democracy, and free enterprise.
con·serv·a·tive
1. averse to change or innovation and holding traditional values.
2. a person favoring free enterprise, private ownership, and socially traditional ideas.
1. a person who is averse to change and holds traditional values.
2. (in a political context) favoring free enterprise, private ownership, and socially traditional ideas.
