Editor: The FBI has suffered many “black eyes” in the last few years and they would do well if they could fix a few things instead of trying to frame the President in a “Palace Coup”...!
The FBI would score a whole bunch of points with the American people they would investigate National Voter Fraud, stamp out the many ways our elections are being falsified and bring the culprits to justice.
Considering that President Trump had to overcome 29 million illegals voting, bogus Provisional and absentee ballots, hacked Soros owned voting machines, ballot harvesting and the voting dead, his election was an absolute miracle.
If the FBI wants to get back into the good graces of the American people and regain their trust, solve the crime of voter fraud in all of it’s forms and give us back valid elections.
Give us back our Democratic Republic!
Michael Pacer
Kingman
Amen Michael.
