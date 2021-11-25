Editor: I am sure millions of Americans are breathing a sigh of relief now that Kyle Rittenhouse has been found not guilty and sanity has returned to American jurisprudence. Of course, the word is out that “protesters” are descending on Kenosha en masse and random piles of bricks have appeared on street corners. The mainstream media wants us to believe they are innocent college kids with a sense of righteous anger but they always turn out to be paid rioters, Communist anarchists or just local criminals looking for an easy score. Everything that is happening is right out of the Communist Rules for Revolution:
1. Corrupt the young, get them away from religion. Get them interested in sex. Make them superficial. Destroy their ruggedness.
2. Get control of all means of publicity.
3. Get people’s minds off their government by focusing their attention on athletics, sexy books and other trivialities.
4. Divide the people into hostile groups by constantly harping on controversial matters of no importance.
5. Destroy the people’s faith in their natural leaders by holding the latter up to contempt, ridicule and obloquy.
6. Always preach true democracy, but seize power as fast and as ruthlessly as possible.
7. By encouraging government extravagance, destroy its credit and produce fear of inflation with rising prices and general discontent.
8. Foment unnecessary strikes in vital industries, encourage civil disorders, and foster a lenient and soft attitude on the part of government toward such disorders.
9. By specious argument cause the breakdown of the old moral virtues, honesty, sobriety, continence, faith in the pledged word, ruggedness.
10. Cause the registration of all firearms on some pretext, with a view to confiscating them and leaving the populace helpless
Michael Pacer
Kingman
Yes, Michael, so many uninformed Democrat voters following the communism trail. Education is the key to placing a responsible ballot, but "these people" don't seem to have it upstairs. They'll wake up one day to the sound of jackboots outside their doors.
