Editor: General Mark Milley’s statement that he was sorry for participating in Trump’s walk to St. John’s Episcopal Church was wrong and out of line! The church was damaged by rioters the day before.and the General was sorry for involving the military in what he called “domestic politics”.
By “domestic politics” does he mean the line between President Trump ordering the military to stop rioters from burning down Washington DC and the rioters themselves? Since when are rioters considered to have any kind of voice in domestic politics? What else is the military for than keeping law and order when an outside political force is financing riots and destruction of our cities. Perhaps the General thought it was only a coincidence that the rocks and piles of prepositioned bricks were there for the rioters to use. When the local police are out numbered and hamstrung by paid off liberal politicians that will not let them do their job, it’s time for the military to intervene. When I say “intervene” I don’t mean that the military should be forced to wash and oil the feet of the BLM and ANTIFA rioters like liberal white Democrats did the other day. The ANTIFA and BLM rioters should be subdued, unmasked, indicted, convicted and given long prison terms in Guantanamo because they are enemy combatants. Enemies of the Constitution, enemies of America and enemies of free people everywhere. Anything less than that is giving “aid and comfort” to the enemy and the general should know better.
Michael Pacer
Kingman
Right on Michael. Rioters and looters have no rights.
