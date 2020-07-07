Editor: Every time I turn on the news I am sickened by the stories of Anti-American clowns making outrageous claims about the Founding Fathers, our history and the fact that so many are buying it.
Meanwhile, BLM, Antifa and hordes of “children” with heads full of mush are out in the streets of America, protesting, rioting , burning and looting. As a Vietnam veteran who was spit on and called a baby killer, I realize that the same people that spit on us are now mayors of major cities, congressmen, senators, governors and corporate leaders, all Democrats and all supporting this chaos and anarchy or at least taking a soft attitude towards it. Why am I not surprised?
These are people that grew up reading Kurt Vonnegut, Abby Hoffman and Jerry Rubin. People who have been high on pot since 1968, who still believe socialism works and that all Whites are racist and want to kill whales!
That was my generation, and I am so ashamed! Let’s leave this mess to the Gen Xers, and the Millennials who think they have all of the answers.
Let them deal with BLM and Antifa, the $30 trillion dollar debt and serial pandemics. They will be running to embrace Jesus Christ, the Constitution and the Pledge of Allegiance and Abby Hoffman will be turning over in his grave!
Michael Pacer
Kingman
Whew! Just when you think you've read the goofiest tings imaginable another one shows up to out-do the previous one. And of course none of these people actually know what socialism is.
