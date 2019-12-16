Editor: I have a question. When are we going to declare global socialism a crime against humanity, and global socialists as terrorists who are trying to destroy the Constitution and the Bill of Rights?
Of course, that would include all Democrats in Congress and their accomplices in the Republican Party, but if this country is to survive, it must be done. If we can declare MS-13 and the cartels terrorist organizations why not global socialists like George Soros and the traitors in Congress? They can start by arresting all of the accomplices who are trying to impeach a sitting president for obvious bogus charges and throw them in jail. If they are going to impeach Trump for “Contempt of Congress” then we are all guilty. The Democrats in Congress have milked this out for the entire Trump presidency and have put the country through hell for nothing. Enough! It is time to name these globalists for what they are, terrorists, and treat them accordingly!
Michael Pacer
Kingman
(1) comment
OMG! Another fool from Kingman heard from. When discussing domestic terrorists the recognized ones are the NRA, FAUX News and Republiscums. And although asked many times here I go again -
I would like a Republiscum to please answer these questions:
1) If Trump is as innocent as he claims, then why is he blocking
the witnesses who have first hand knowledge to testify?
2) Why is Trump claiming the hearings were done in secret when the FACT is there were 45 republicans between three committees?
3) Why is Trump claiming these republicans on the committees could not ask questions, when they COULD ask questions?
4). Why is Trump claiming he and his attorney can not participate in the hearings. When they have been invited to participate?
5) Why doesn't Trump himself testify? Both Clintons testified in front of congress.
6). Why are Republiscums refusing to read the transcripts from both the Mueller report and the recent hearings?
Of course none of the Republiscums will actually answer the questions - as usual.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.