Editor: How much lower will the economy get before we realize as a country that Biden and the Democrats mean to destroy this country? How much longer will the border be wide open before the country goes broke paying for illegal alien babies? And how much more proof do we need to uncover before we as Americans demand a decertification of the 2020 election or does the liberal press and powers-that-be really want a Civil War? Enough of this silliness. Bring in the military, bring in the Girl Scouts, bring in the Pope but decertify the 2020 election before the socialist Democrats destroy this country and plunge us into a new dark age!
Michael Pacer
Kingman
