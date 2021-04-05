Editor: So an insane immigrant from Syria shoots 10 people and the Democrat answer is to start banning guns and disarming citizens. This doesn’t happen in Israel because every store has a designated hitter. It doesn’t happen in Arizona because half the men open carry. Get a clue everyone....the police cannot defend you. When seconds count, the police are minutes away. Americans must be allowed to defend ourselves!
Michael Pacer
Kingman
