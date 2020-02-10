Editor: There is a lot of speculation on what the disaster at the Iowa caucuses really means. To me, it means only one thing: Our election system is compromised and needs to be replaced. The method of counting and “gathering ballots” is so subject to fraud that it is almost unworkable. First and most obvious is the globalist Democrats demanding that every vote, no matter how suspect, should be counted. That is ridiculous considering that there may be as many as 29 million illegal aliens in this country looking for any opportunity to vote for Democrat candidates who will raise our taxes to pay for their welfare. Then there are bogus provisional and absentee ballots, ballot harvesting, hacked, Soros-owned, voting machines and the ever present voting dead. The answer is obvious, what is needed is nationwide voter ID, accountable paper ballots and monitored polling places so bus loads of illegals can’t show up at the last minute to turn close races with provisional ballots. Come November, I am sure the Globalists have a plan to disrupt and flood polling places with bogus votes. How many places around the country ended up with more votes than registered voters at a time when less than 60% of registered voters actually vote. This isn’t rocket science and it isn’t hard to see American citizens are being cheated.Putting things in a historical context, if we can’t fix our problems at the ballot box, it will be surely be fixed by the bullet box which is a fix that no one wants.
Michael Pacer
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.