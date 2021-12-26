Kim Potter trial wasn’t justice
Editor: I watched the end of the Officer Kim Potter trial and it was sickening. Like the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, this should never have happened. The man resisted arrest. Once he was told that he was legally under arrest, anything that occurred after that point was his fault! He decided that he was somehow special and wouldn’t go peacefully and in the ensuing confusion he ended up dead. If Daunte Wright had submitted to being arrested by a middle aged female police officer and assumed the position he would be alive today.
He has no one to blame but himself!
From Rodney King to George Floyd, resist arrest and anything that happens after that is on you!.
This “trial’’ had nothing to do with “Justice”. This had everything to do with intimidation and jury tampering. Everyone is so afraid of their cities burning that they will convict a middle aged cop that was trying to get home alive that night!
The Founding Fathers would puke if they saw such injustice.
If I were a Minneapolis cop I would quit and move to a sane part of the country...today!
Michael Pacer
Kingman
