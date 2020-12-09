Editor: So Republican Speaker of the Arizona House, Rusty Bowers, says that the legislature cannot and will not overturn the bogus election results even though it is being shown on a daily basis that massive election fraud occurred in Arizona on Nov. 3.
Between hacked Dominion voting machines, ineligible voters, illegal aliens and the voting dead, Rudy Giulliani, has shown that this election was stolen by the Democrats just like they did when Kyrsten Sinima won over Martha McSally in 2018.
After electing Republican Doug Ducey, Are we really supposed to believe that 300 ,000 conservative Republicans split their ballot to elect Kyrsten Sinema, a liberal clown in go-go boots, over Martha McSally, The first female fighter pilot? And the Republicans in the legislature say nothing, just like today.
Perhaps after auditing the Dominion voting machines they should audit the finances of every member of the state Legislature for bribes and “gifts” from George Soros, the Red Chinese or Iran. Something really stinks in this state and it needs the light of day to clean it out!
Michael Pacer
Kingman
