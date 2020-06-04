Editor: All of us at home, self quarantined to stop a bogus pandemic, watching these obviously orchestrated riots and powerless to stop any of it were shocked to find out that all of the rioters and arsonists that were arrested in NYC were immediately set free because of the Democrat sponsored and passed, “Bail Reform Laws”. That no matter how serious the crime, they were released to go back on the street and commit more crimes. Just insane!!Now, the new cry by the Global Socialist Democrats is to defund the Police altogether. Just how much of this insanity are the American People supposed to put up with before the Democrat Party is declared a Terrorist Organization? An attempted coup against a sitting President, using illegal FISA warrants to spy on him knowing full well the charges were false but lying on TV every day for 3 years, calling him a “Russian Agent” but no punishment? There is no excuse for this kind of insanity. There must be consequences for elected officials and TV networks for misleading, propagandizing and outright lying to the American people to stampede us into a World Government. Those that commit treason, sedition, attempt revolution and endanger the American People must be punished.
Michael Pacer
Kingman
(0) comments
