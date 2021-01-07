Editor: I really hope every member of Congress and the State Legislatures realizes just how important this election is and was. The level of “voter fraud” in this election cannot be ignored and only the Congress and State Legislatures can fix the cheating and bring us back from the brink of Civil War. As things look right now these corrupt politicians are going to try and bury the evidence or just ignore it and hope there will be no consequences. Unfortunately for these spineless pretenders, they will have to vote and declare themselves to support Trump, America and the Constitution or literally vote to forsake the Constitution and turn over our government over to the cheating Democrats that have been bribed, blackmailed or turned by the Chinese Communist Party. While not as blatant as a full scale invasion, it is certainly a capital offense and worthy of the death penalty and it is not just corrupt politicians. Every act of sedition by liberal news casters, newspaper editors, tech company executives down to the lowliest poll workers should be punished to the full extent of the law or by a military tribunal. God will not let a bunch of cheating Globalists steal the election and destroy the greatest country in history.
Michael Pacer
Kingman
(1) comment
These conservative/fascist domestic terrorists are unbelievable. NO matter how many times they have been presented with proof there is no voter fraud they continue spewing this trash.
Trash that yesterday led thousands of morons to follow the dictates of a maniacal tin-horn dictator to attack our nation's capital resulting in the deaths of four people and injuries to numerous police officer.
These fools are a danger to our nation and need to be arrested before more people die.
