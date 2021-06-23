Editor: The news is replete with the trillion dollar infrastructure bill that has very little to do with “infrastructure” but a lot of what can only be called pork. Like the covid-19 relief bill, it will have little to do with what the name implies but it does follow the liberal mantra of : “There ain’t no end to doin’ good when you’re spendin’ somebody else’s money!” If this truly is an infrastructure bill, for once I would like to see a portion go to protecting the grid from electromagnetic pulse attack. It is said that if a single high yield warhead was detonated over Omaha, Nebraska, at the right altitude it would put the lights out from Maine to San Diego for a very long time. The effect on the American people would be catastrophic.
Now I am sure Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will agree that that is slightly more important than daycare for welfare mothers.
If the cost of total protection of the grid was even a quarter of the proposed spending the money would be well spent. An EMP attack is tailor made for an enemy like North Korea or Iran that can’t attack us in a conventional sense but has that capability to put a nuclear weapon in orbit to be detonated at an opportune time.
The Democrats have all of the power. The question is: Will they step up and deal with the threat or will they use an EMP attack to actually surrender us to our enemies. God only knows but I do not trust them!
Michael Pacer
Kingman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.