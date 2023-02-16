Editor: The word is coming down that the Red Chinese are preparing to launch perhaps thousands of high altitude balloons at Taiwan and the U.S to flood our air defense systems and bleed our stock of air to air missiles. Perhaps it is time to bring back the YAL-1 747 Airborne Laser System that the Barack Obama Administration canceled in 2012. Just one or two of these planes could defend the entire West Coast of the US, Alaska and Canada. They would have the range and loiter capability and with the advancement of Laser technology over the last 10 years, it could be the low cost answer to a low tech problem. Shooting down a $50,000 balloon with a half million dollar Sidewinder just doesn’t make sense. The plane is sitting down at the Davis-Monthan “boneyard” and would probably be easy to renovate and get it up to protect us. We are running out of time!
Michael Pacer
(0) comments
