Editor: As I watch the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, I realize that we are watching the future. Loyal, decent American citizens being prosecuted by the government because they dared to defend themselves and their property from paid rioters, communist anarchists and cartel thugs. I have never been so ashamed of my government as I am right now. All over the country, police have been ordered by their attorneys general and prosecutors to ignore crimes by his thugs as they riot, burn and ravage their cities, loot businesses and terrorize the local populace.
Knowing this, I realize that Kyle Rittenhouse is me, he is you and he represents every loyal American if we are to survive as a nation.
We are at war, soon to be a shooting war with the Globalist scum and criminals that they employ. That the “mainStream” media are accomplices along with politicians in both parties and with God’s help, there will be a reckoning that will end this attack on this great country!
Michael Pacer
Kingman
(4) comments
mikey - With the election of President Biden by the American people we are finally moving away from the horrors inflicted on us by a twice-impeached, low-life, POS and his minions who were determinedto destroy our nation at he behest of Putin.
If I had a son he'd be like Kyle Rittenhouse.
RIGHT ON, DOG!!!
simple - Thank God he did not allow you to procreate.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.