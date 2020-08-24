Has anyone else noticed that every city where BLM and Antifa are rioting with the consent of the mayors and governors are Ports for container ships?
There’s Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles (Long Beach), Minneapolis, Chicago, New York, etc. The list goes on but what would happen if tens of thousands of Chinese troops came pouring out of those containers instead of wide screen TVs? They would control all of our major ports and hold our people hostage. They would walk into those cities and no one would even notice until it was too late. I see now why they want to get rid of the local police and replace them with social workers. BLM and Antifa would be working as a 5th column inside those cities to pave the way for the invasion. We would not be able to fight them in the cities without killing tens of thousands of innocent Americans and we certainly wouldn’t nuke them. The Democrats and the mainstream media would be screaming to surrender because they are all accomplices. Couple that with an EMP (electromagnetic pulse) attack and perhaps another more deadly virus that their troops had already been given a vaccine for and we would be done. Pearl Harbor would be tiny in comparison.
Having said all of this, we probably righteously deserve every horror the Democrats, the Red Chinese, and the globalists in our own government have planned for us for being so stupid and unworthy of our birthright freedom.
May God have mercy.
Michael Pacer
Lake Havasu City
