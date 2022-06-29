Editor: When I returned from my second deployment to Vietnam in 1970, I was met at LAX by a little schmuck that saw I had my Vietnam service ribbons and asked me if I killed any babies before he spit on me. I am sure if we researched the people violently protesting the end of Roe vs. Wade they are the descendants of the same scum that spit on me and all Vietnam vets. It really is ironic that these people that were so set on calling us "Baby Killers" are today violently for the right to kill babies here in America.
The supposed "Constitutional right" was a "fantasy at law'' right from the beginning. Abortion should have always been left up to the individual states and the people of those states. There is absolutely nothing in the US Constitution that would allow a mother to kill her unborn baby. The "founding fathers" would puke if they knew what the Supreme Court had done.
Now that Roe v. Wade is history, we should act to stop any violent protests in major cities. It is so obvious that these are paid political riots with their manufactured signs and coordinated protests. There are even mysterious piles of bricks being delivered on street corners for the rioters to use to destroy private property and police cars. These are undoubtedly the same paid rioters that caused so much damage during the George Floyd riots in 2020. If they are being paid to riot then it is not spontaneous political protests. These are crimes of sdition at best and out right treason at worst and should be treated as such.
Michael Pacer
Kingman
