Editor: When picking a Supreme Court Justice, I would think you would look for someone that has vast experience in Constitutional law and cases that involve the Constitutionality of laws coming out of Congress that have proven to be so disastrous to the American economy. None of which has anything to do with a judge’s sex or skin color. It would seem Joe Biden and the Democrats are more interested in nominating a Black Woman that they could control to help push their Socialist agenda.
That is unacceptable but typical of the Democrats and their agenda to destroy America. After accusing everyone of racism and sexism the hypocritical Democrats are guilty of both racism and sexism in choosing a black woman for the Supreme Court.
I personally think the Judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, Judge Bruce Schroeder, would be an excellent choice. He is a Free thinker that will not let the media, or any corrupt politician force him to make bad decisions. He is obviously a man of great integrity which is a rarity in today’s politically charged atmosphere. Judge Schroeder is exactly what this country needs right now. Integrity not political correctness! Amen!
Michael Pacer
Kingman
[195 words]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.