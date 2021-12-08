Editor: So now we find ourselves on the brink of nuclear war with Russia and Red China. Russia will invade Ukraine shortly with 175,000 troops (larger than D-day) and Red China will soon invade Taiwan to make our shame complete. Russia must secure their only warm water port in the Crimea and Red China has been waiting for over 70 years to eliminate the threat of Capitalist Taiwan. If we try to intervene, we will be defeated! In fact, I believe that a military defeat is exactly what the neo-cons and globalists in our government want and Biden is the perfect patsy to raise the white flag and surrender! This is not a joke, and it will come to pass if something isn’t done and soon!
