Editor: I am happy that the wall is being completed on the southern border, but perhaps it is time we began to think about closing our northern border with Canada as well. I see the "Wuhan coronavirus" as a stealth biological attack by China and the globalists against the United States and the people of the world. While we are trying so hard to stop the flow of drugs and human trafficking across our southern borders, the Trudeau government has been allowing Chinese to come into Canada and from there to infiltrate into the United States. Stopping all air traffic in and out of China is a good start but if this is indeed a stealth biological attack, a socialist regime with an open borders policy in Canada could cost the American people dearly. I have nothing against the Chinese. All I am really saying is if it starts in China , let it stay in China and if the Canadians want to allow un-vetted people in, let them stay in Canada. We must get control of all of our borders if we are to survive as a nation!
Michael Pacer
Kingman
(1) comment
There is something seriously wrong with people who live in Kingman.
