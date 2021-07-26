Editor: Seventy people were shot in Chicago this weekend, and 12 died. The figures are similar in every major city that the Democrats control. In Los Angeles the liberal, Soros financed District Attorney George Gascon is ignoring the “three-strikes laws” or enhanced sentencing for certain crimes like killing cops . In most of these high crime Democrat controlled cities they have chosen to cut police budgets and in some have defunded the police completely then wonder why crime has skyrocketed.
The Socialist Democrats have turned this country into the lawless Old West so perhaps it is time to handle it like the Old West. Since the police are not allowed to protect us or even enforce the law perhaps it’s time to try something else. In the Old West people enforced the law in the pistols and shotguns that they carried. The only law that they had is what they brought with them ... just like now. Thank God for the 2nd Amendment!
I believe that the misguided Democrats are promoting this lawlessness to push through more “victim disarmament,” also known as “gun control” They must disarm the public before they can proceed with the socialist state. In other words, they must disarm us before they can enslave us as they do in every communist country.
The bottom line is simple. If the police cannot or will not protect us, then we must be allowed to defend ourselves. If the courts will not imprison criminals, especially repeat criminals, then the citizens of this country will have to take the law into their own hands.
Michael Pacer
Kingman
(1) comment
mikey - [thumbdown][spam][ban][angry][thumbdown]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.