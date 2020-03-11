Editor:It’s really looking like former VP Joe Biden is going to be the Democrat choice to run against President Trump in November even though he is way too old and demented, way too liberal and even now, under investigation for corruption in the Ukraine. Half of the time I don’t think he knows where he is or who he is talking to. He has the manners of a goat around young women and Trump will make him look like a fool in any debate. The question then is why Biden?
Biden has already said he is only going to run for one term as President and if he wins it is doubtful he would even finish the first four years of his Ppresidency. Knowing this, the real issue is who will he choose for a running mate because that person is really who will be President.
Even now, the editorial comments say Biden is just a Place Holder. Somehow, I see Hillary Clinton being chosen for the VP spot and with her will come the evil and corruption of the Obama years. Her Democrat motto will undoubtedly be, “There ain’t no end to doing good when you’re spending somebody else’s money!”
To get Biden elected, I am sure the Democrats will use every tactic in their magic bag of tricks such as illegal aliens voting, absentee and provisional ballot harvesting, hacked, Soros-owned voting machines and the voting dead. What the people don’t understand is that when they vote for Biden they are really voting for Hillary and her Iranian “handler” Huma Abedin . At this time in our history, Hillary would be the worst choice for President but everyone gets what they want and then they are sorry!
Michael Pacer
Kingman
