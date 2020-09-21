Editor: In the wake of Ruth Ginsberg’s passing, I expect an even more violent and disruptive election in November. Right now, the Democrats are racking their brains to stop President Trump and the Republican controlled Senate from approving a Conservative judge to replace Justice Ginsberg. They will stop at nothing, pay any amount and say or do anything to protect their legal ability to abort their own babies on request right up to birth. Just imagine how much money a freshly harvested liver from a full term baby will bring. It’s happening right now and the abortionists don’t want the “gravy train” to end. Democrats will be demanding that we all support them in this legalized murder but if these are the “end times” or any times, I don’t want to stand before God to be judged and say, “I voted Democrat”.
Michael Pacer
Kingman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.