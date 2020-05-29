Editor: As our cities begin to burn, I would like to know just how many of the rioters are actually local residents or are they ANTIFA and BLM agent provocateurs. Are they outraged people that come together spontaneously that thought burning down their own neighborhoods and looting local stores was a great idea or are they Soros paid anarchists, there to stir up trouble, set the place ablaze and then run back to Portland or NYC to hide.This is getting just a little too choreographed to just be a spontaneous demonstration of local outrage. This is a planned and paid for riot We’ve seen this before in Ferguson Mo. There are just too many well fed white boys running around in masks, screaming and hollering and setting the town on fire with the liberal mainstream media fanning the flames. Check the local papers to see if there are any high paying jobs for protesters in the jobs section like there were in Ferguson.We are being WAY to understanding in these riots. Violent protesters should be arrested, outsiders should be charged with sedition and people caught setting fires should be shot.
Michael Pacer
Kingman
Who runs Minneapolis, Minnesota?
Democrat governor, Democrat Secretary of State, Democrat State Auditor, Democrat Sr US Senator, Democrat Jr US Senator, Democrat Reps 5 / Republicans 3, Democrat Mayor, Democrat AG, Democrat Police Chief, 2016 General Elections - Voted Democrat.
Who runs other cities where there were riots/looting last night?
Denver, Portland, Sacramento, Phoenix, Brooklyn, Oakland, LA, Seattle, Dallas, DC, Detroit? They're all Democrat run enclaves of leftist/socialist/progressive/liberal thought.
How's it working out?
Pacer, ignorance knows no bounds. FOX is not your friend!
Well it looks like they've identified the masked looter with the hammer and umbrella who broke the windows out of the Auto Zone store front, he is a local police officer...
You have any proof of your accusation or are you just spreading internet rumors?
HG is spreading rumors that he thinks are facts. You think that something on Twitter is factual news? As of now there is NO evidence this person was a LE officer. Check the facts before you post your BS.
“So we also want to be perfectly clear about this: The person in the video is not our officer. We don’t know who that person is, but we hope he’s identified and held accountable for his actions.”
The statement continues: “Our officer? He’s been working hard, keeping people and property safe, and protecting the right to peacefully assemble. It’s sad that people would post and share this untrue information, adding more confusion to an already painful time in our community.”
