Editor: As prices for everything keep spiraling up and the Democrats keep making lame excuses for the Biden Administration’s bad decisions, I have a few questions for the global socialists that are in power.
Who made the decision that Russia would have a monopoly on producing fertilizers for the world? Who made the decision to give Red China a monopoly on producing most of the world’s antibiotics? Who made the decision to give Asia a monopoly on producing computer chips ? Almost everything we buy is “made in China.” Car parts, tools, TVs, toys (with lead paint), dog food, everything!
Who made that decision, and why hasn’t the United States started a massive program to produce our own fertilizers, Chips and antibiotics?
Under President Trump, illegal immigration had gone down to a trickle but in the last 15 months, 3 million illegals have crossed into the country that will take jobs and suppress wages and have to be fed, housed, hospitalized and incarcerated at tax payer’s expense. Who made that decision?
Then there is oil! Two years ago we were energy independent ! Now we are forced to buy oil from our worst enemies like Russia, Iran and Venezuela at skyrocketing prices, which in turn, will make everything more expensive! These are not just bad decisions, these are decisions that are killing the middle class and stealing the wealth of this country!
There has to be a reckoning, and soon! Biden has to go!
Michael Pacer
Kingman
