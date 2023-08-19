Another week, another lame Trump indictment.
Another week, another slimy Hunter Biden report.
Another week, another smash-and-grab at a California mall.
You can’t get away from this crummy stuff unless you turn off the TV, take the alerts off your phone and sleep all day on the beach for a week like Joe Biden.
But I’m totally worn out by the never-ending troubles and crimes of Trump and Hunter.
Nothing that happens to either of them in a courtroom months or years from now will hurt me, cut high gas prices or make my family safer.
What concerns me more than anything now are smash-and-grabs like the one that occurred in Los Angeles last weekend at a Nordstrom store inside Westfield Topanga Mall, which my family goes to all the time.
You’ve no doubt seen the video or one like it – a mob-style robbery by about 30 masked young men who smash display cases, grab expensive merchandise and race out the door.
Between $60,000 and $100,000 in merchandise reportedly was stolen by the well-organized gang.
In case any bleeding heart seriously thinks they were poor, hungry and desperate kids from a ghetto, they jumped into several waiting cars, including a BMW and a Lexus.
Police say they’re looking for the perps, who reportedly sprayed the unarmed “security” man with bear spray.
Of course, we all know the police will catch only a few robbers at best, and if they do they probably will not be prosecuted.
So, let’s get some things straight about where I live in California.
Los Angeles is already an urban, crime-ridden campground and open-air drug den for about 75,000 “unhoused” people with mental or drug problems. A small community of tent people lives by the freeway entrance half a mile away.
And now I have to worry about my family being safe at the local mall? Great.
We know the government people in charge are never going to do what is necessary to end the smash-and-grabs at malls and Beverly Hills jewelry stores.
So the other day I humbly tweeted what I’d do if I owned a retail store or a mall – hire security guards armed with Glocks.
If robbers are going to shoot bear spray at a security guard, I figure a guard needs a Glock to shoot back.
I know how hysterical the media and the left would become the first time a robber was killed or seriously wounded by a mall security guard, but the young workers in the smash-and-grab industry would instantly get the message and pursue other careers.
Of course, we wouldn’t have to resort to shooting robbers with Glocks if the country’s Black leaders stood up for what’s right.
But the Obamas, Oprah, LeBron James, Vice President Harris and dozens of other great Black artists and athletes are AWOL on the subject of smash-and-grabs – and spineless.
They should be all over the major media scolding and shaming the young Black men whom we all know from the videos we’ve watched make up the gangs who pull off the smash-and-grabs.
Does their silence mean Black leaders support the mob robberies? Of course not.
But they certainly must realize that the smash-and-grabbers are doing great harm to every Black person in America.
Their brazen and frightening criminality – which the chicken media won’t point out is committed predominantly by Black males – is hurting the country’s already strained racial relations and only creating more ill feelings and more white racists.
The other day in a tweet I asked if I was a racist because I’ve noticed the color of the smash-and-grabbers.
My conservative Black friends, lawyer Leo Terrell and talk show host David Webb, said no.
But I really don’t give a damn if anyone thinks I’m a racist for noticing what is so obvious.
Maybe the Obamas, LeBron and other Black icons should notice it too – and then use their moral authority and media power to tell young Black men and boys to do the right thing.
Michael Reagan, the son of President Ronald Reagan, is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation.
Yup, our National race baiters “The Reverends” Jesse and Al are always AWOL, when these things occur. I wonder why? Perhaps it’s part of this whole reparations thing, like a down payment? [thumbdown][ohmy][sad][unsure] Deaton
Security experts state that organized crime rings are often behind these types of "smash-and-grab" operations and pay low-level criminals to steal for them and that dismantling these sophisticated crime groups must be a law enforcement priority. The LA Mayor has set up a task force to address these crimes. These thieves are generally dressed in black with masks so they are hard to identify. They may even put dark makeup on their hands, who knows? At any rate trying to smear all black Americans based on the actions of a few people is pretty bizarre and yes — racist. When young white criminals (gangs) commit crimes, should “white icons” use their clout to urge them to do the right thing? This column is hitting a new low, even for Michael Reagan. If LA is too much for Mr. Reagan, he can always move to LHC and join the old white men’s MAGA club. Of course, we don’t have upscale shopping malls or Rodeo drive level jewelry stores but he won’t have to worry about smash and grabs at our Walmart! I bet Mr. Reagan would shudder at the thought of shopping at Walmart with us common folk. [crying][ohmy][scared]
Yo, Crone where exactly is this “old white men’s MAGA club.” in LHC? Being a club one would think they have regular meetings? Where do they meet and who are the members? Inquiring minds wanna know? Are they “closet” Nazis and Fascists? Do they wear old bed sheets, hoods and ride horses at night? Heck, should we turn on the “bat signal” to summons [batman], he and Robin know exactly how to handle the threat of nazis and fascists! I sure hope those gangs of white teenagers wearing “black face” and paint their hands and feet don’t swarm into LHC! Heck they could clean out our Wal-Mart store where we common folks shop and we have only the one store! Scary very scary. [thumbdown][ohmy][scared][tongue][rolleyes][wink][smile] Deaton
When white criminals committed organized crime against businesses and such they called them the mafia, westies and more. The federal government aggressively pursued and prosecuted them…
Color them and they’re all poor underprivileged misguided youth who the liberals coddle…
But it’s the Mexican cartels who are behind this surge in retail thefts…
There are many blacks higher up in the food chain that just don't care about their own. Look at the ones who started the BLM movement all that turned out to be is an extortion organization that couldn't care less for the black community.
Reagan is right. The Black "leaders" (apologists, really) never come out to support the mainstream Black community. The Ben Crumps, Al Sharptons, Barack Obamas, and other alleged "leaders" come out for the worst of the Black Americans, ignoring the majority of them. There is no money in defending honest, well-to-do Blacks. Those people do not commit crimes.
