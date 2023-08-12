Half the country has no idea why the front page of Thursday’s New York Post was so hilarious.

That’s because, thanks to the liberal media, half of the country still has no idea who Hunter Biden is, or why he is in trouble for raking in millions for his extended family from foreign businessmen by selling access to his father Joe’s “brand” and political influence.

Mohave Crone

So now right wing pundits like Michael Reagan and Ann Colter are telling us they fear that Trump will win the nomination, destroy the Republican Party and lose to Biden but it’s the medias’ fault because they “hate” Trump? I guess neither one wants to examine their role in the rise of Trump and his takeover of the Republican Party but then introspection such as that doesn’t gin up readers to hate Biden and defend Trump. Note that Reagan asks the “leading” questions about Biden but doesn’t state the answer because he knows his audience has been steeped in these lies for years now. They’re in on the joke. I stopped watching cable news years ago when all they showed was Trump when he was running for President in 2016. MSNBC and CNN would break into regular programming to show him on the stump trashing the other Republicans and then later, Hillary. He called into Morning Joe on MSNBC all the time. So much for “the liberal media”. It’s not the liberal media it’s the corporate media, owned by the wealthy and powerful to shape whatever narrative they want. Same goes for Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News and his other media holdings which also includes The New York Post. Interestingly, Murdoch got fast tracked for US citizenship by President Reagan in 1985 so that he could purchase American media outlets.

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Mohave - [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Comparing a private citizen (Hunter Biden) to a former president (the orange loser) is like holding Michael Reagan responsible for the Iran/Contra crimes.

As a reminder; In a comparison of 28 years each of Democratic and Republican administrations, 1961-2016, five Presidents from each party. During that period Republicans scored eighteen times more individuals and entities indicted, thirty-eight times more convictions, and thirty-nine times more individuals who had prison time.

Roger Pries

HG aka PG just wait and see Biden and his crime family added to the list of criminals to spend time in prison. Remember no one is above the law and we must believe all women. Two things the left likes to preach, except when it comes to their own.

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

No one is above the law. I fully support anyone charged with a crime getting their day in court with the understanding that they are innocent until proven guilty. It’s our Constitution that guarantees it.

Pity Pudd

Huh... Did I miss something? Hunter Biden vs. TRRRUMMMP!

You do realize this isn't about Hunter.

But, if he's living at the WH, does that make him a private citizen?

Hmm... I don't know.

As to your reminder, you so eloquently posted...

A lot has happened since that 2019 publication by Rand Engle "The Corruption Series".

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

The information that I used didn’t include the Trump administration. I don’t want to impede Trump’s campaign to get President Biden re-elected.

