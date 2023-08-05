“In the eight years that my father was President of the United States I never once sat in the room with business associates and called him on the phone. If I had, the Democrats would have skewered me.”

Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

Don’t you just love Sunday’s and Monday’s? TNH publishes M. Reagan’s column on Sunday, A. Colter’s on Monday and just like clockwork our local lefty propagandists break out the pitchforks and torches and start screeching to high heaven in the “comments” of TNH. Heck, Crone is so wound up he/she commented twice with fabricated, “copy and paste” “untruths” about arguably the most successful President of the twentieth century. Then we have [batman] of course, with his usual, well you know? And so it goes…. [thumbup][tongue][whistling][rolleyes][wink][smile] Deaton

Mohave Crone

I personally love Trump Indictment days. [beam]

Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

I’ll bet you do, Crone? However, the “really big show” (apologies to Ed Sullivan) is about to begin, with the “Big Guy’s” impeachment and indictment following the indictment of the small fry, crack-head, prostitute mongering, bag man Hunter B! You need to pick your heroes carefully! [thumbup][tongue][love][tongue_smile][whistling][wink] Deaton

BoneSpurs McPantsLoad
Supreme Leader of Floridastan

I guess no one explained to you that Hunter Biden is not running for President?

Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

He should be Pantsload! He seems to be more competent as a shake-down, extortionist than the Big Guy, plus he can speak in somewhat complete sentences and not stammer. With the low bar set by Daddy, Hunter could be a “shoe in”? ‘Eh Pantsload? [thumbup][tongue][tongue_smile][wink] Deaton

Too old for this
Bob Lablaw

I could have predicted these responses from the usual suspects before the editorial was even printed. Thanks to the Crone and[batman], I have been proven to be right.

Fred Bonner

Funny how he wants to compare his Dad to Biden, why doesn't he compare his Dad to trumps kids being in his cabinet and making deals with foreign countries while they were in his cabinet. Not sure how you compare Hunter using the Biden name to Trumps kids using their position in the administration to making deals.

Pity Pudd

Hey Ol' Fred ... Sorry, I couldn't resist that Hey Ol' Fred remark, It's just a phrase from one of my favorite movies!

Anyway, I guess you just couldn't help yourself, could you?

But, But, but.... what about TRUMPPPPPPPP!!!!

Mohave Crone

Your moment of truth “ But the testimony this week of Mr. Archer, a former Yale lacrosse player who has been convicted of federal tax charges, fell well short of that, shooting down a bribery allegation Republicans have long promoted and generally rejecting the idea that the elder Mr. Biden had any material involvement in his son’s business dealings. It was the latest instance of House Republicans promising far more than they could produce in terms of proof of their allegations against the president.”

Mohave Crone

Michael Reagan has made his living off of his father’s “brand” for decades. He used his relationship with his father to scam people out of money in 1981 and then later in the 2000s. There has been a tremendous white wash of Reagan’s record as President and Michael Reagan is part of it. Ronald Reagan didn’t serve his Country, he served the rich and powerful to the detriment of ordinary citizens. He was an actor groomed to be President by the elite with a carefully curated image and message when his career tanked in Hollywood. A more refined Trump but just as clueless about government and how it should be run to benefit the people. Oh, and also like Trump, Ronnie had ties to organized crime from his days in Hollywood onward. He isn’t the saint the Republicans have painted him as.

Pity Pudd

MC... Food for thought... I wonder if Hunter Biden has made his living off his Father's "Brand" for decades. And was groomed to scam people and countries out of money in 1981 and then later in the 2000s. There has been a tremendous whitewash of Joe Biden's record as Senator and President. Joe Biden doesn't serve his Country, he serves the rich and powerful to the detriment of ordinary citizens. He is an actor groomed by the elite with a carefully curated image and message by the DNC.

I guess crack/sex addict would come with the territory if I had to sell the "brand" to support the family for decades.

How many burner phones can you count on 1 hand?

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

All this moron has ever done is to name drop his ex-stepfather. What a hypocrite!

Pity Pudd

Hey Moron... I'm almost positive it wasn't his ex-stepfather!!

Michael Reagan was adopted at birth by Ronald Reagan and Jane Wymann, his first wife. So. if you're going to call someone a hypocrite, at least get your facts straight.

Or, is blood a deciding factor in your world?

Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

Sorry Pity Pud, “degrees of consanguinity” are way above [batman]’s pay grade! [thumbdown][tongue][love][whistling][rolleyes][wink] Deaton

