Thank God for Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana. I wish every major television and radio network in the country had covered what the smart and colorful Republican did in the Senate this week.
As part of a hearing looking into the alleged threat to freedom posed by parents who want to have sexually explicit gay and trans books removed from their school libraries, Kennedy bravely quoted some choice excerpts from two of the books.
While he read out loud from “All Boys Aren’t Blue” and “Gender Queer,” every adult in the room with a brain and a lick of common sense squirmed uncomfortably in their seats.
Kennedy and other senators of both parties agreed that the sleaze he read was not fit for young children – or any non-adult.
But unless you watch Fox News or other conservative TV or radio places, you did not hear Kennedy’s graphic descriptions repeated or even described in detail.
The mainstream electronic news media – CBS, CNN, NPR, PBS, etc., etc. – ignored Kennedy’s readings. The partisans running the New York Times didn’t even cover the hearing.
That kind of information blackout is nothing new to conservatives.
The left-wing media can always be counted on to not tell their audiences what is actually written in the quasi-pornographic LGBT books that parents around the country are criticizing.
Their partisan reporters and pundits don’t even bother to read the books or try to defend them.
They just immediately slime the concerned parents and Republicans as dangerous book-burners and political extremists. Or, hypocritically, they’ll criticize an angry mother for talking dirty at her local school board meeting.
It’s part of the upside-down political insanity of our times that parents are now being told they are not allowed to have sexually graphic books removed from their own public schools.
So how can parents protect their school kids from the left’s indoctrination campaign – short of homeschooling them or moving to Portugal?
Without a national political revolution that sweeps away the leftists and wackos running our governments and ruining our public schools, it looks impossible – especially out here in the crazy, mismanaged and hyper-sexed state of California.
For example, last week a California judge ruled against the school district in Chino that had issued a policy saying parents had to be informed if their kids had changed their gender identities or pronouns in school.
Earlier this week the mayor of Burbank proudly defended himself for raising money at a private party by having himself spanked on camera by a drag queen.
The liberal media naturally thought what the mayor did was very cool, of course, and Democrats defended him.
And, of course, they claimed the secret video — seen by more than 8 million people so far – was being used by Republicans as clickbait to “promote an agenda of fear, homophobia, transphobia, and bigotry.”
The latest sex-and-gender idiocy dreamed up by the people in charge of the state of California is the declaration that next August will be officially recognized as Transgender History Month.
I was already looking forward to June of 2024, the state’s second annual “LGBTQ+ Pride Month.”
All these stupid things happening in California make me feel sometimes like I’m living in Sodom and Gomorrah — run by insane leftwing Democrats. It’s too bad I don’t know someone important and powerful who can turn a few hundred of them into pillars of salt.
Michael Reagan, the son of President Ronald Reagan, is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation.
Do you like 4 to 9% INFLATION rate, vote democrat. Like 5.6 million unvetted illegal migrants roaming our streets, vote democrat! Happy with 294 American citizens dying from Fentanyl poisoning everyday, vote democrat. Don’t care about $135,000,000,000.00 BILLION DOLLARS, Stolen! from Covid-recovery funding, vote democrat. Pleased that grade school kids are being indoctrinated with LGBTQ+ nonsense and gender confusion, vote democrat. Happy with school boards abrogating your parental rights by willfully denying and concealing, from you, vital information about your kids. Vote democrat. Heck, if you’re happy with the destruction of our Republic and our way of life, vote democrat! [thumbdown][censored][thumbdown][huh][ohmy][sad] Deaton
Just another scare tactic, they create a non-issue and just keep sayin it over and over because they know their base will believe anything, first the election lies, then the trans-athlete big hoopla over a couple of kids, now we burn books, anything to keep the news off the 4 times indicted, twice impeached loser. Reagan would be turning over in his grave if he knew one of his kids was pushing out this garbage, and even worse if he knew he was pushing it for a loser like trump.
Fred do you ever really re read what you write. You by far are way in over your head by accusing anybody on the right of the things you listed. You are probably suffering from dementia just like Biden, everything that comes out of his mouth is either a lie or he is looking for someone who isn't there. Time to face the facts OL Fred you are on the losing team and will be sent to the bowels of hell where all the demorats belong.
Micheal is so right when it comes to the idiots running the blue states. Everything they have done is to ruin their state. De fund or eliminate the police, support BLM and Antifa. Allow people to take over the streets, lets criminals run the cites with massive shoplifting with no consequences. Chastise we on the right as domestic terrorist who support Donald Trump. Complain that we are continually repeating the big lie about the election stealing. They have such a short memory. They never excepted Donald Trump as a legitimate President and spent over 4 years trying to tie him to Russia. They keep saying that we want to ban books. That's painting it with a broad brush. We only want to ban porno type books from little kids that they obviously support. It' gotten so bad in certain cites that the FBI was called in to arrest parents who objected to the trash that the school was forcing on their kids. The people who support this are nothing more then an arm of the socialist/communist party that want to take over our country with a one party rule. The open border crises is just another avenue for them to achieve their goal. They will try and make every invader a citizen with a demorat voter card. And it's happening right before our eyes. Sadly there maybe bloodshed before this insane criminal organization known as the demorat party will be cast aside.
