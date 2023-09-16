Thank God for Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana. I wish every major television and radio network in the country had covered what the smart and colorful Republican did in the Senate this week.

As part of a hearing looking into the alleged threat to freedom posed by parents who want to have sexually explicit gay and trans books removed from their school libraries, Kennedy bravely quoted some choice excerpts from two of the books.

1
1
0
0
0

Tags

(4) comments

Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

Do you like 4 to 9% INFLATION rate, vote democrat. Like 5.6 million unvetted illegal migrants roaming our streets, vote democrat! Happy with 294 American citizens dying from Fentanyl poisoning everyday, vote democrat. Don’t care about $135,000,000,000.00 BILLION DOLLARS, Stolen! from Covid-recovery funding, vote democrat. Pleased that grade school kids are being indoctrinated with LGBTQ+ nonsense and gender confusion, vote democrat. Happy with school boards abrogating your parental rights by willfully denying and concealing, from you, vital information about your kids. Vote democrat. Heck, if you’re happy with the destruction of our Republic and our way of life, vote democrat! [thumbdown][censored][thumbdown][huh][ohmy][sad] Deaton

Report Add Reply
Fred Bonner

Just another scare tactic, they create a non-issue and just keep sayin it over and over because they know their base will believe anything, first the election lies, then the trans-athlete big hoopla over a couple of kids, now we burn books, anything to keep the news off the 4 times indicted, twice impeached loser. Reagan would be turning over in his grave if he knew one of his kids was pushing out this garbage, and even worse if he knew he was pushing it for a loser like trump.

Report Add Reply
Roger Pries

Fred do you ever really re read what you write. You by far are way in over your head by accusing anybody on the right of the things you listed. You are probably suffering from dementia just like Biden, everything that comes out of his mouth is either a lie or he is looking for someone who isn't there. Time to face the facts OL Fred you are on the losing team and will be sent to the bowels of hell where all the demorats belong.

Report Add Reply
Roger Pries

Micheal is so right when it comes to the idiots running the blue states. Everything they have done is to ruin their state. De fund or eliminate the police, support BLM and Antifa. Allow people to take over the streets, lets criminals run the cites with massive shoplifting with no consequences. Chastise we on the right as domestic terrorist who support Donald Trump. Complain that we are continually repeating the big lie about the election stealing. They have such a short memory. They never excepted Donald Trump as a legitimate President and spent over 4 years trying to tie him to Russia. They keep saying that we want to ban books. That's painting it with a broad brush. We only want to ban porno type books from little kids that they obviously support. It' gotten so bad in certain cites that the FBI was called in to arrest parents who objected to the trash that the school was forcing on their kids. The people who support this are nothing more then an arm of the socialist/communist party that want to take over our country with a one party rule. The open border crises is just another avenue for them to achieve their goal. They will try and make every invader a citizen with a demorat voter card. And it's happening right before our eyes. Sadly there maybe bloodshed before this insane criminal organization known as the demorat party will be cast aside.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.