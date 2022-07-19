ReaganColorPhoto.jpg

Donald Trump is out there speaking and drawing fired-up crowds in places like Illinois. It’s obvious that he’s still the most popular figure and dominant force in the Republican Party.

But I’m worried that despite his lasting popularity among most Republicans, he’s a liability to the GOP’s chances to retake the White House in 2024.

Chief Simononedog
Boyd E. Spooner III

Joe Biden is the best thing that ever happened to the Republican Party including sales of Ginko Biloba.

