Editor: Our new President has been in office a little over three months now. Joe Biden was elected by a considerable margin of the national popular vote, a significant majority of Electoral College votes, and the results were reviewed and certified by the U.S. Congress.
So what’s up with the angry few here in Lake Havasu City who just won’t move on from the Trump loss? Your disappointment is understood. I remember how we were publicly told and sternly reminded throughout the last presidential term to get over it, accept Trump’s election and support him as President. When I did voice a single criticism, civilly and respectfully, I was ridiculed as having “Trump Derangement Syndrome” and told that I obviously needed to be “reeducated.”
Now these left over Trump supporters can’t seem to follow their own past advice and just get over it. Their regard towards the new President is similarly public and extremely vulgar here in Lake Havasu City. I am still seeing homes proudly displaying “**** Biden” flags in their front yards, I also recently saw a pickup truck with Trump flags flying and “**** Biden” lettered on the side of the truck. And additionally, a vendor at the Sunday Swap Meet prominently displays these flags for sale. It’s a disturbing message. It advocates the sexual assault of our current President. How sordid is this? These few cretins must believe it is their first amendment right and it is. But sadly, they obviously do not care about displaying this offensive and crude promotion and choice of words for their neighbors to tolerate and for our kids and grandkids to unfortunately be exposed to. So, I guess the only practical way to respond to their disgusting suggestion is to just say…”Right back at ya!”.
Michael Rundlett
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.