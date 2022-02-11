Editor: We all are the American people. We all believe in our democracy. Or, so it used to be. It’s been exposed that our Arizona Republican leadership participated in a multi-state Republican conspiracy to steal the 2020 Presidential election for the loser Donald Trump. They were hands on and led the forgery of official looking documents from Arizona for the attempted sabotage of the electoral vote count.
Many prominent Arizona Republicans willingly signed on as fake electors to these bogus certifications that were formally sent to Washington DC. Several Arizona Republican legislators misused their elected positions by endorsing a joint resolution to try and give the phony electors package the appearance of legitimacy. Our State Attorney General, a Republican, is looking the other way. He is not investigating the Arizona Republicans part in this scheme and their probable illegal actions. He is giving everyone involved a pass for their roles in forging documents and fraudulently trying to subvert our elections process. Fortunately, the Republicans shocking attempt to steal the 2020 presidential election failed. Our democracy and the rule of law survived this attack. It was a sickening and unforgivable abuse of our trust.
But, beware, it’s not over. The Republican-controlled Arizona State Legislature will be used this year to gut the integrity of our existing state elections law. Their replacement legislation is ready. The Republicans are planning to change our current law to allow them to set aside, without cause, any state election results they simply don’t like. They won’t need to break the law next time to attempt to steal the next election. With their very own newly made law in hand the Arizona Republicans can one-sidedly throw out the election results if their candidates don’t win. That’s not democracy for all the American people anymore.
Michael Rundlett
Lake Havasu City
