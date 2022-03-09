Editor: It is still so shocking how much damage Donald Trump did to our democracy in such a short period of time. Very scary to imagine what our state of affairs would be today if he had stolen a second term. The Republican Party conspiracy and violent attempted hijacking of the electoral vote from Joe Biden in the 2020 Elections was nearly realized. Thankfully, Trump’s decisive defeat and our elections process withstood this terrible criminal Republican attack.
However, the question still stands as to why so many in the Republican Party sold their souls to this dark and dangerous man, and willingly helped implement his demented and totalitarian agenda. And, why do they remain with this loser today? We may never know but let’s consider these observations.
Fear. Trump is extraordinarily narcissistic. While we want to respect strong leaders many have mistaken Trump’s arrogance for strength and leadership. It is not. It is about controlling through fear. Trump is bullying, verbally abusive, insulting and threatening. Yes, they are afraid of him because he goes all in to intimidate and crush anyone who challenges him. It is fear of this that holds them. Trembling before this horrid man, it’s cowardly and sickening.
Power. The most dangerous trait of many of Trump’s faithful is that they crave power.
The Republican Party leadership today is the reflection of those that have put this desire ahead of morality, honesty and public service. They are here to take hold of more power, and have demonstrated they are willing to do anything to get it and keep it. Being a Trumpeter has helped them into position where they could take a share of his traitorous misuse of power over the people. They have forsaken our constitution and democracy to get what they crave, it is complete betrayal.
Michael Rundlett
Lake Havasu City
(3) comments
Michael, you really can’t blame it all on tRUMP. There has been a move within the Republican Party towards an authoritarian style of government for many years beginning with the old tea party movement. This is why you can see support from some republicans for Putin and his style of government. Remember the republican representatives that celebrated America’s 4th of July in Russia?
An interesting historical fact -
A set of caparisons between the twice-impeached fool and the Confederacy –
1) Both lasted only four years.
2) Both almost destroyed our nation.
3) Both only attracted losers and traitors.
"the Confederacy". Democrats made up the Confederacy.
