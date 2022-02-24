Editor: Let’s restore the Arizona Republican Party, its honor and integrity. Trump lost the 2020 presidential election almost two years ago. Yet, we still allow him to dominate the party with his endlessly ranting on about his fake election fraud. He intimidates and politically trashes all his Republican dissenters, and his cult followers in the party help him. However, the truth is that his claims continue to be disproved after every complaint, audit, forensic investigation and lawsuit. It is outrageous that so many Arizona Republican Party leaders, members, and elected officials still eagerly help sell Trump’s election lies to stay in his favor. But, we are learning more every day that it was many of these same despicable Republicans who collaborated with Trump and his thugs who conspired in the real attempted election steal. Fortunately they failed in their Electors fraud and forgery scheme to hijack the election. It is frightening just how close Trump and his political rioters and mutineers came. They thwarted the peaceful transition of presidential power and nearly completed a hostile takeover of the presidency. Our Arizona Republican leaders, party members, and quite a few of our elected officials participated in Trump’s attempted coup and this assault on our democratic process. Its shows the weak character of these Republicans in always bowing down to Trump and his insanity, and how afraid they are of standing up to his tyrannical grip on the Republican Party. We don’t need Trump, or his lies, or his abuse of law, or more attacks on our American democracy. The Arizona Republican Party should not be embracing all of those within who empower Trump and willfully engaged in his damaging lies and attempted coup. Everyone who joined the Trump mob to overthrow our democracy must be thrown out of the Arizona Republican Party.
Michael Rundlett
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.