Editor: Our Grand Old Party, once so proud and distinguished, is today completely lost. Since Trump’s hijacking of our Republican Party it has been stripped to an empty shell of its past greatness.
What’s left today is exploited by those who are openly corrupt, without any principles, or integrity, or honesty, or belief in upholding the rule of law or the nation’s constitution.
It has been invaded and remains occupied by the dangerous cult of wannabe tyrant Donald Trump and used for his own dark and fascist purposes. Our Republican Party brokers of today are exclusively Trump’s loyal elites, party soldiers and power hungry disciples. They are hideously transforming the Party politic into an autocracy.
They are betraying us and our country.
We must fight back against the despot Trump and his allegiance of cultists. They are conning us all using the remains of our Republican Party. Under cover of promoting baseless claims of widespread voter fraud they have been working to suppress our ability to vote.
Have you seen all the new biased voter legislation passed this year in Arizona making it harder for us to remain registered and to vote? We must make the extra effort now to continuing exercising our voting rights.
Trump and his cultists are colluding to become an elite party of rulers.
They are not interested in just being elected to represent the people. They want to hold power and control over us. We must rid our Republican Party of these Trump fascists of today.
Take note, a vote cast this November for a Republican candidate is a dangerous vote that will only further strengthen the Trump cult attacks on our democracy and our standing as a free republic. Throw them out and restore our Grand Old Party for true conservatives and real patriotism.
