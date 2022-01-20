Editor: The Arizona Republican Party Rally last weekend featured the stars of our Arizona Republican leadership and was headlined by the entertainer Donald Trump.
It was a disgusting show, the way speaker after speaker, including Trump, dishonestly claimed the 2020 election was stolen from them.
Disgusting because after so many Republican lawsuits, investigations and forensic audits they still cannot offer any real evidence of the massive election fraud they incessantly rant about.
Disgusting because our Republican Party in Arizona conspired with the Trump entourage and other states’ Republicans to send forged documents presenting fake Trump electors in the real attempt to fraudulently steal the election for the 2020 Presidential Election loser Donald Trump.
Disgusting because Trump’s list of lies at the rally included a deranged and inflammatory racist assertion that white people are being sent, by the left, to the end of the line for Covid-19 vaccinations and treatment.
Disgusting because this Republican rally of lies came during the holiday weekend of remembrance for Martin Luther King Jr., a man who dedicated his life to truth and equality.
As disgusting as this all was, it was equally frightening. the rally highlighted the frightening reality that our Republican leadership stands loudly and proudly in support of lies over truth.
Frightening because they have surrendered all their honesty and integrity for complete submission to a man with a very dark and dangerous side. Frightening because they refuse to condemn Trump’s autocratic lure, his attempted coup, and the ugly legacy of the January 6th violent assault on the Capitol.
Frightening because our Republican leaders are making it clear they will grab power politically by any means and rationalize whatever illegal or immoral actions are necessary.
Frightening because this is the downward spiral toward the end of our American republic as we know it.
Michael Rundlett
Lake Havasu City
I enjoyed the speech. I'm talking about Trump's. If you want to talk about a train wreck, how about Joe Biden's two hour rant. "Let's print more money!" That's one of the stupid things he said. Maybe Michael has the men mixed up?
