Editor: Finally, the midterm elections are over. And again the Arizona Republican Party was out of step with the voting public.
The message could not be clearer — the majority of Arizona voters are done with extremist Republican candidates.
We don’t want any more Trump worshiping crazies running for office.
We do want truthful, collective, conservative thinkers, and real problem solvers. Most importantly, we want representation that’s going to protect our nation’s democracy, not try and blow it up.
It’s time for a full reckoning in our state’s Republican Party, not just the losers at the polls, but with party leadership as well. Let’s look at Kelli Ward who has served as the chair of the Arizona Republican Party for several years now. She is an ardent election denier and committed supporter of the Trump craziness. Remember that she was a direct participant in Trump’s criminal conspiracy attempting to overthrow and steal the 2020 Presidential election.
She led the effort here to assemble the slate of Arizona fake electors, prepare the fraudulent elector certification documents, and send them to Washington DC. She even recruited her husband as a co-conspirator and signatory to the fake electors list. Without a doubt, Kelli Ward is a big part of the Arizona Republican Party failures and problem.
Our Arizona Republican Party needs to get its house in order and be ready for the next elections. This means, first and foremost, starting with new leadership. Then, renewing the commitment to the Party’s true principles of honesty, integrity and conservatism. And finally, encouraging new candidates for elected office who share these same Republican cornerstone values.
It’s time to get off the Trump crazy train and bring back the real Arizona Republican Party.
Michael Rundlett
Lake Havasu City
Editor: Katie Hobbs is not the governor of the State of Arizona until she is sworn in.
