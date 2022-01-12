Editor: It keeps getting more and more incredible. We are seeing the facts and evidence finally come out about some real election voter fraud that was happening during the 2020 elections. Let’s shine the light on the Republican’s conspiracy to steal enough electoral votes to subvert the legitimate outcome of the 2020 presidential election. Yes, Arizona Republicans were at the center of an effort that sent a fake set of look-a-like elector’s certification documents from our state to Washington DC declaring Trump the presidential winner in Arizona’s 2020 election. Amazingly, at the same time there were also similar fake elector scams coordinated by Republicans going on in at least four other states too. Here in Arizona the counterfeit papers were drafted, signed by eagerly complicit local Republicans, and then the bogus documents were formally submitted by them as the official Arizona presidential electoral vote. More incredulously, several of our Republican state legislators actually issued a joint resolution underwriting this fraudulent attempt to give our state’s electoral votes to Trump. Clearly the Republicans here were hoping to override the 2020 Presidential popular vote in Arizona, attempting to legitimize a forged electoral vote, and deliver a false victory for the 2020 Presidential loser Donald Trump. It’s so extraordinarily shameful. These conspirators all purposely abandoned their moral and legal responsibilities for protecting the integrity, truthfulness and honesty of our elections process. They should be held accountable. Thankfully, this Republican led conspiracy to steal away the 2020 Presidential election failed.
Michael Rundlett
Lake Havasu City
