Editor: I am a patriotic American who was appalled by the pro-Trump supporters co-opting of our Memorial Day holiday weekend for a political rally opportunity. This was just plain wrong. Many of us come from families with a military tradition and this national holiday is set aside for all Americans to recognize the servicemen and servicewomen who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our country and freedom. As you know, President Trump does not come from a family with military traditions. In fact, he has repeatedly demonstrated his open disdain and disrespect toward the military. Donald Trump did not want to serve and avoided the military draft during the Vietnam War by claiming ‘bone spurs’ as a medical condition. During the last presidential campaign he repeatedly insulted John McCain, a true American war hero, and the great and honorable Senator from Arizona. He openly demeaned and belittled the Gold Star parents of a fallen military member. Since becoming president Trump has stolen millions of dollars from the military budget to try and build a wall along the southern border, money which otherwise would have gone to providing facilities, materials and services directly to support our troops and their dependents. You may also remember that he dismissed and minimized injuries to our soldiers who sustained enemy attacks in Syria and Iraq. Please tell me why this man deserved to be honored and promoted during this special weekend of recognition for men and women of the military who gave their lives for all of us. In my view, it was just so wrong to put loyalty to this man on par with our respectful observance and tribute to true fallen heroes of our country.
Michael Rundlett
Lake Havasu City
FIRST WENDNESDAY NEWS UPDATE
On Memorial Day, U.S. President Donald Trump attacked Democrat Congressman Conor Lamb, a Marine Corps veteran, as an “American fraud” and “puppet for Crazy Nancy Pelosi” in a Twitter endorsed for the lawmaker's Republican rival on Monday.
Trump misspelled the Congressman’s name as “Connor Lamm” while boasting “Sean Parnell is an American Hero.” Lamb, who represents Pennsylvania's 17th congressional district, won a special election in 2019 by less than 1 percentage point.
Lamb responded, “These people have been lying about my record since the day I became a candidate. It hasn't stopped, and it won't stop, until we beat them at the ballot box in November.”
