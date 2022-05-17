Editor: “Let’s Go Brandon.” This is someone being cheered on by the Republican Party, and it is such a refreshing approach for them. The GOP of late has been relentless in its focused campaign of negative complaint and verbal attacks on anything and everyone not Republican. So, it is very encouraging to finally hear an upbeat and happy refrain sent forth. “Let’s Go Brandon” has captured the attention of many. But who is Brandon? We haven’t heard anything about him at all. He must be a heck of a guy. After all, we are seeing flags in front yards, bumper stickers on pickup trucks, and people wearing T-shirts, all inscribed with “Let’s Go Brandon.” He must be on a quick rise in the Republican Party. Will he be a candidate for elected office locally, at the state level, or for a federal position? This person has been welcomed so completely. He obviously, with this kind of endorsement, must have a lot to offer in public life. You have to be enthused with this positive and constructive approach by our otherwise curmudgeonly Republican Party. Tell us more about Brandon as a candidate.
Michael Rundlett
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.