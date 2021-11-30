Editor: So, once again I got called a “RINO.” You know, a “Republican in name only.” Now when I hear this I usually think of a childish taunt… and the reply,” I know you are, but what am I?”
I always thought of myself as Republican. I remember when the grand old party stood for integrity, honesty, respect, and conservative values. These were the real cornerstones of the Republican Party. I was proud to be looked at as a Republican.
Tragically, this is no more. The Republican Party has been kidnapped. It is now the hostage of the despot Trump and his cult followers. These twisted people call themselves Republicans too. They are brazenly using the Republican platform for their own personal gains and advancement.
Their actions are falsely justified using a cookbook of unhinged lies, widely promoted fake narratives, and gross untruths fed into every political issue.
This current Republican Party leadership is totally devoid of morality, and they are clearly willing to say and do anything to take total power and control of our government.
This is frightening. It is autocracy and fascism in the making. This is certainly not the democracy and principles upon which the Republic Party was founded.
I think of the Republican Party as a casualty, a victim. It reminds me of the Stockholm syndrome where hostages identify with their kidnappers and come to accept and even support their interests and goals however dark or egregious they might be. I did not. I got out. Yes, I thoroughly reject the reprehensible agenda and objectives of the Trump cultists who are currently in control of the Republican Party. Do you?
Who are the real RINOs?
Michael Rundlett
Lake Havasu City
