Editor: Everyone is entitled to counsel when facing legal perils. Sadly, Donald Trump has taken advantage of this right to the point of absurdity. His business history is badly tarnished and forever discredited by thousands of lawsuits. Certainly, let’s not forget his public legal spankings after becoming president for the fake Trump University and his selfish misuse of his own charity organization. So, it is incredibly laughable that the Republican Party is now eagerly throwing a huge amount of money at Trump for attorneys to defend him with his continuing litany of other private legal troubles. As you all must have heard, Donald Trump has also been under civil and criminal investigation in New York for his role in his company’s questionable financial and business practices. His company and one of his corporate officers are already indicted, and he is still under active investigation. Amazingly, the Republican Party acknowledges that these legal matters have nothing to do with his political activities or electoral complaints. Yet, the GOP rides to the rescue giving him a generous $1.6 million dollars to help pay for his private legal defenses.
This man does not deserve or even need this kind of personal financial assistance from the party. His resources and supposed personal wealth are enormous. It’s been reported that the MAGA Man has already amassed over $100 million dollars in a PAC fund that he can use for any purpose. It’s also frequently mentioned that The Donald is a billionaire, well actually a multi-billionaire. So, let’s just consider the shocking idea that Trump can really afford to pay for his own counsel to defend his suspect business and financial dealings. The Republican Party is being bamboozled. The party should not be gifting free cash to this huckster for his personal legal expenses. How pathetic!
Michael Rundlett
Lake Havasu City
