Editor: Let’s be totally and brutally honest here. In Arizona the Democrats did not block the “Red Wave” at the midterm elections last month.
We must put the blame where it is deserved, the Republican Party went with the Trump crazies again and these candidates all did the big “Red Belly Flop.” A total default to the Democrats. How humiliating.
It’s obvious, the only difference was Democrats putting forth candidates who presented themselves as for reasonable and fair representation in government.
They were able to gain the confidence of a majority of Arizona voters who felt they were the more trustworthy candidates who were committed to public service rather than just taking absolute political control.
About the only Republican crazy that made it through was Rep. Paul Gosar, an avowed Trump loyalist and election denier. Somehow he ran unopposed at the midterms.
The Democrats were missing in action on this candidate or the outcome for him may have been different. It should have been. Paul Gosar is exactly the same type of despicable Republican candidate as those who were losers at the midterms.
Paul Gosar and the other Trump crazies do not have the real interests of Arizona citizens at heart. They are focused on their own self-serving agenda.
They are all, first and foremost, about attaining personal power through political office. Arizona Republicans need to complete the purge of any and all of these remaining Trump crazies.
There is something to be learned in all of this. The Arizona Republican Party needs to get back to its cornerstone principles of integrity, honesty and conservatism. The party leadership and candidates need to exemplify these same values. Hopefully our Arizona Republican Party can clean up its own act and not allow the next elections to default again to the Democrats.
