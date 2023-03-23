Editor's note: The headline on this letter originally contained an incorrect author's name. The letter is written by Michael Van Vliet. The headline has been corrected.
Editor: I am writing out of frustration and to share with other fellow constituents of Mohave County and to expose how business is handled here.
On Monday I was interviewed the along three other applicants for the open position of Mohave County constable.
After nearly no consideration our supervisors appointed Herman Nixon for the Bullhead City Constable position.
On Wednesday, I received a phone call from Ginny Anderson, clerk of the board, that the board was meeting in a special executive session on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. to have a discussion and possible action to reaffirm or rescind the appointment of Herman Nixon for the position of Bullhead City Constable with no explanation.
After about 10 minutes in the executive session the supervisors who showed up to the executive meeting came out and rescinded the appointment of Mr. Nixon and appointed Paul Brisco the applicant with the least experience of all the candidates and did not give the unappointed candidates the time of day.
It’s my understanding the previously appointed constable may have had a conflict of his own though the reason his appointment was rescinded was not made clear. Supervisor Jean Bishop stated “it was a conflict of interest” for the last two applicants as we both own property management companies which make no sense. Some supervisors have other business and rental properties. Due to what Jean said was conflict of interest the board members already had their minds made up not to appoint me, Michael Van Vliet or the other candidate who owns a property management company. Supervisor Angius, Gould, and Johnson appeared by phone only.
I was more experienced and was “the only” applicant who pulled papers, gathered signatures, and actually ran in the election and that was not even considered.
Prior to the election, I spoke at a board of supervisors meeting and asked why the supervisors are getting a raise while reducing the constable salary.
After this meeting I contacted supervisor Hildy Angius who was endorsing me and was told by Mrs. Angius that she was no longer endorsing me and to never contact Mrs. Angius ever again. I believe this is the reason I was not even considered for the appointment of the Bullhead Constable and the other reason was supervisor Bishop said owning a property management company was a conflict of interest which was a smoke screen to cover up my punishment for me speaking publicly contrary to her vote when in fact it is not a conflict of interest. The supervisors do not do what is right for the people and hold personal vendetta against applicants.
The Board of Supervisors did not explain to any of the applicants as to why they rescinded Mr. Nixon’s appointment and did not give a second interview to any of the applicants and then appointment Paul Brisco the applicant with the least experience.
Because the Board of Supervisors had their minds made up to prior to the executive meeting to rescind Mr. Nixon’s appointment and appoint Paul Brisco the least experienced applicant. The Board of Supervisors should have told me and the other property management owner and not waste our time.
I will be running again in 2024 as what happen at this executive meeting was an absolute joke and just wrong.
Wow! Michael really has his panties wadded up! He sounds like Kari Lake on steroids with his complaints of having the most experience, yet not being chosen. I will try to remember his name in 2024 as being a candidate who throws a tantrum if he is not the winner.
